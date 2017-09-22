British banks to freeze accounts of illegal immigrants

© BBC.com

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Beginning from new year, the British banks will check all bank account holders facing deportation from the UK and people hiding from Immigration authorities.

The financial institutes will be obliged to report to Home Office about all its customers whose names will be found in the list of illegals and shut or freeze their bank accounts.

The measure is part of Immigration Act approved by the Parliament in 2016.

According to information obtained by the Guardian, checks on 70 million current accounts in search for illegal immigrants will be carried out quarterly.

Moreover, Immigration Act envisages a number of measures aimed at encouraging illegal immigrants to leave the UK on a voluntary basis.