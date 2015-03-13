 Top
    Great Britain applies for membership in the Asian Bank

    It became the first Western country applied for membership in Asian bank

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT. AZ/ Great Britain became the first Western country which applied for membership in Asian bank of infrastructure investment, established under the leadership of China, Report informs citing BBC.

    Finance Minister Mr. George Osborne said that it is a unique opportunity for the UK and Asia, which will allow them to develop together, investing in joint projects.

    The establishment of the Asian Bank was announced last year. It was founded by China and 20 more countries in Asia (including Kazakhstan).

