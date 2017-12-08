UK and EU agree to switch to second phase of Brexit talks

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The UK and the European Union (EU) have come to a compromise at the first round of Brexit discussions and are ready to switch to the second phase of talks.

Report informs citing the Interfax, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at a news conference following the talks.

"The negotiating teams worked very hard in recent weeks and months. The outcome of talks was a compromise agreement, which was complicated negotiations both for the European Union and the UK", he said.

The European Commission has announced that "sufficient progress" has been made in the first phase of Brexit talks.