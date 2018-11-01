UK allows marijuana for medical purposes

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Sale of marijuana and marijuana-containing drugs on medical prescription is now legal in the UK, Report informs citing Interfax.

From November 1, medical marijuana can be purchased on the prescription.

Notably, earlier in October, the law on complete legalization and free sale of marijuana came into force in Canada. Canada has became the second country in the world after Uruguay, where you can easily buy marijuana at designated points of sale without any medical prescription.

It is worth mentioning that Georgia also intends to engage in the production and export of marijuana for pharmaceutical and cosmetic needs.