​UAE COVID-19 cases grow

The United Arab Emirates confirmed two new deaths and 387 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 4,123 and the death toll up to 22, the ministry of health said.

According to the ministry, 92 coronavirus patients recovered, raising the total number of saved persons to 680.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,800,000 globally, resulting in more than 400,000 recoveries and over 100,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.