UAE closes its embassy in Kabul after terrorist attack

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Following the ISIS terrorist attack with casualties in the Afghan capital UAE authorities have closed their embassy and transported their employees to Dubai, Report informs citing the foreign media.

The UAE Foreign Ministry on May 31 reported that the building of the embassy of the country was damaged as a result of the explosion, while diplomats and other employees did not suffer.

A powerful explosion thundered in Kabul the previous morning, near the presidential palace and the buildings of foreign embassies. The death toll reached 90 people, 380 people injuring.