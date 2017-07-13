UAE Foreign Ministry asks UN to close down Al Jazeera TV

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The UAE authorities have sent a message to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al-Hussein, who spoke in defense of the demand of a number of Arab countries to close Qatari television channel Al-Jazeera.

Report informs referring to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The message of the UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash says that while the protection of the right of freedom of expression is of fundamental importance, this protection is not absolute, and restrictions on the right are permitted under international law to protect national security and public order

“Freedom of expression cannot be used to justify and shield the promotion of extremist narratives”, it says.