U.S. to deploy strategic weapons in South Korea

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ US strategic weapons will be deployed in South Korea on a rotating basis.

Report informs citing the foreign media, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis agreed with his South Korean counterpart Song Young Moo following the talks in Seoul.

"The sides confirmed the need for further joint military exercises and trainings in order to increase readiness for a joint response to North Korean provocations," the statement signed by the ministers of the two countries said. Mattis also said that the US will not support the idea of deploying American tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea to control DPRK. According to the Pentagon chief, this measure can negatively affect the global efforts to non-proliferation of nuclear arms.