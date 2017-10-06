US suspend number of military exercises in Gulf countries

© EPA/UPG

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The United States have suspended a series of military exercises in the Gulf over the Qatar crisis.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, US Central Command said.

The commander said: "Taking into account all the interests, we are refusing from some military exercises. Thus, U.S. will develop joint projects with supporters to ensure security and stability in the region”.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt have confirmed the suspension of joint military exercises with the U.S. The Qatari representative did not comment on the issue yet.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar in June 2017, over what they say is the country's support of terrorism.