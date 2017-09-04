 Top
    The US and South Korea mull aerocarrier deploying

    They now hold consultations regarding the matter

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea and the United States are holding consultations regarding the possible placement of an aerocarrier and strategic bombers of the US Air Forces in the South Korean territory after North Korea’s sixth nuclear test.

    Report informs citing the TASS, representatives of the South Korean Defense Ministry stated.

    On September 3, North Korea officially announced a successful hydrogen test launch that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

