Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Carlston city of the South Carolina (the US), several people were killed as a result of shooting by an unknown person in Kalxoun-Street church.

Report informs refering to BBC.

The local media reported that 8 people were killed as a result of the incident.

According to the report, the offender has not been arrested yet. The police are carrying out investigation.