U.S. companies may soon get OK to sell Huawei goods

15 July, 2019 13:00

The U.S. may approve licenses for companies to re-start new sales to Huawei in as little as two weeks, according to a senior U.S. official, in a sign President Donald Trump's recent effort to ease restrictions on the Chinese company could move forward quickly. Report informs, Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, was added to a Commerce Department list in May that prohibits U.S. companies from supplying it with new American-made goods and services unless they obtain licenses that will likely be denied.

