U.S. Central Command Statement: Iranians shoot down U.S. drone

"U.S. Central Command can confirm that a U.S. Navy Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (or BAMS-D) ISR aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 11:35 p.m. GMT on June 19, 2019, Navy Capt. Bill Urban, U.S. Central Command spokesman stated Report infiorms.

According to him, Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false.

"This was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset in international airspace.

The BAMS-D is a RQ-4A Global Hawk High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) and provides real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions (ISR) over vast ocean and coastal regions.", Navy Capt. Bill Urban said.