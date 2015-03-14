Typhoon Wreaks Havoc on Vanuatu, UN Fears 'The Worst'

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Aid officials fear widespread casualties after a Category 5 storm named Pam battered Vanuatu, causing flash floods and knocking out telephone service.

At least one person has been confirmed dead in Papua New Guinea as result of Pam.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, The United Nations was preparing an emergency rapid response in Vanuatu, an isolated Pacific island nation, but the UN feared continued bad weather could prevent aid teams from deploying.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said there were unconfirmed reports that 44 people had died in the country's northeaster Penama province.

"Vanuatu is a very vulnerable place because of its location in the middle of the ocean," the regional head of UNOCHA said. "It's possible that there will be a death toll that could be high."