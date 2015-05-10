Typhoon nears the Philippines

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than 1,000 people have been evacuated from the north-east Philippines as the country awaits the arrival of Typhoon Noul.

Report informs citing BBC, the typhoon is expected to reach the main island of Luzon by Sunday evening local time.

Flights and sea crossings have been cancelled and relief supplies moved in.

The Philippines sees frequent extreme weather, with more than 7,000 people killed when Typhoon Haiyan struck in 2013.