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    Two tankers catch fire in Hormuz - IRGC Navy

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    • 10 November, 2026
    • 18:58
    Two tankers catch fire in Hormuz - IRGC Navy

    Two tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday following an explosion on a route unauthorized by Iran, the public relations department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy noted, Report informs.

    "Two tankers that violated the rules on an unauthorized [by Iran] route in the Strait of Hormuz came to a halt and were abandoned burning after a powerful explosion," the statement on the Telegram channel said.

    One of the tankers, a supertanker, struck a naval mine, the IRGC Navy said.

    The second, which was attempting to clandestinely pass along the illegal route with the support of US military fighter jets, was involved in the incident and came to a stop, engulfed in a severe fire.

    The vessels turned off all navigation and identification systems, ran into the "wall of fire" of the Strait of Hormuz, and were abandoned off its southern coast.

    The unauthorized route is unsafe and that all vessels cooperating with the US military and attempting to pass through it will meet the same fate, the IRGC Navy added.

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