Two people suspected in the illegal transplant detained in Kiev

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Kiev Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two citizens suspected in the activities of international criminal group that removed human organs for subsequent sale. Report informs it was said by the Security Service of Ukraine.

"Criminals recruited potential donors from low-income rural residents and sent them to countries in Asia and Latin America for the illegal organ transplants.

During 2010-2014, they smuggled abroad about fifty citizens of Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Lithuania and the Russian Federation," said in a statement.

If the court finds them guilty, perpetrators can be punished with imprisonment up to 12 years.