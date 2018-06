Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two passenger trains have collided leaving at least one person dead and multiple people injured in Austria.

Repor informs citign the Kleine Zeitung, the tragic incident occurred in Niklasdorf near Leoben on Monday afternoon.

According to Austrian news sites, one person has been killed and a further 15 to 20 people have been injured in the crash.

Rescue and emergency medical vehicles have been sent to the scene.