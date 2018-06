Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two army helicopters have crashed in southern France, killing at least five people, Report informs citing the Sputnik.

The crash happened at Carcès lake, just north of St Tropez.

Rescuers are at the scene, in the Var region, searching for a sixth person who was aboard one of the helicopters.

It is not clear what caused the crash.