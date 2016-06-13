Two killed in shooting at gas station in Cleveland, U.S

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Cleveland, US are trying to figure out exactly what lead to a shooting outside a gas station that left two people dead, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Someone flagged down an officer at approximately 2:50 a.m. Monday to report that a shooting had taken place.

It happened outside the Valero gas station at E. 93rd Street and Harvard Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man and a woman -- believed to be around 18-years-old -- who had both been shot.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not released any information on possible suspects.