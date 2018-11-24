 Top
    Two killed as military chopper makes emergency landing

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least two people were killed and two others were wounded after a helicopter made an emergency landing on Saturday, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    MoD spokesman Jawed Ghafoor confirmed the two people were killed and two others were wounded when an Afghan Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in Maruf district of Kandahar province.

    Earlier, Kandahar police chief Tadin Khan said the helicopter made an emergency landing in the district, adding that the helicopter was transferring 20 Afghan troops from the (provincial) center to the district.

