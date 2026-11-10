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    Two killed, 50 injured in road accident in Sri Lanka

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    • 10 November, 2026
    • 11:51
    Two killed, 50 injured in road accident in Sri Lanka

    At least two people have been killed and around 50 others injured in a collision involving three buses in Sri Lanka, Report informs via local media outlets.

    It was noted that two buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board collided, after which a third bus crashed into one of them.

    Mihintale police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

    Road accident Bus crash Sri Lanka
    Şri-Lankada üç avtobusun iştirakı ilə baş verən qəzada xəsarət alanların sayı 70-ə çatıb - Yenilənib
    Число пострадавших в ДТП с тремя автобусами в Шри-Ланке увеличилось до 70 человек - Обновлено
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    44 filmi

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