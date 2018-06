Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two powerful explosions occurred in the province of Hadramaut yesterday at the south-east of Yemen, Report informs citing RIA-Novosti.

According to media reports, at least six people have been killed. Explosives planted in two cars were powered directly in front of the headquarters of the 1st Division of the Yemeni army. It happened shortly after the convoy of the division commander General Abderrahman al-Khalili arrived at the military facility. He was not injured.

So far, none of the groups operating in the country has claimed responsibility for the attack.