Two bombs exploded at hotel in Egypt

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two bombs exploded outside a hotel in Egypt housing election judges on Tuesday, killing at least three, injuring 12, Report informs referring to Reuters.

The blasts in the city of al-Arish came a day after the second round of a parliamentary election closed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Daesh's Egypt affiliate, Sinai Province, has carried out similar attacks in the region as part of its bid to topple the Cairo government.

State television and security sources first said a car bomb exploded then a second blast hit the area about ten minutes later.

Ambulances rushed to the scene, which was sealed off by soldiers and police, said the security sources.