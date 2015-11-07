Two airports in Indonesia remain closed due to volcanic eruption

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two airports on the Indonesian island of Lombok, located to the east of Bali, will remain closed at least until Sunday morning due to the eruption of the volcano Rinjani, the remaining airports work. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was stated by Minister of Transport of Indonesia Ignasius Johns.

Earlier it was reported that Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport, and small Banyuwangi Blimbingsari Airport on the eastern tip of the island of Java closed for about 36 hours this week due to the eruption of Rinjani and opened on Thursday afternoon. According to the General Director of the Air Transport Ministry of Transport of Indonesia Supraseto (Suprasetyo), the Volcanic ash clouds are no longer dangerous to aircraft.

However, a number of foreign airlines, referring to the international expert network Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre - VAAC, continues to refuse to flight to Bali.