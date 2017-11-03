Twitter employee deactivates Trump’s account on last day at work

© Xtechnews.com

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Trump's Twitter account went dark for a short time on Thursday evening when an employee “deactivated” the account on that person’s last day of work. Report inform citing the BBC.

Twitter had originally said the account for @realdonaldtrump was “inadvertently deactivated” just before 7 p.m. in what the company described as “human error” by an employee.

But the company later clarified that the act was perpetrated by a “customer service employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

The account quickly returned to normal after it was down for 11 minutes.

Twitter said they were continuing to investigate the mishap and were working to make sure it didn’t happen again.

Notably, Donald Trump opened his Twitter account in 2009.The US president uses social networks to make political statements, statements on various issues and attacks against political opponents.