Tusk: Draft Brexit agreement is not subject to revision

The summit in the format of the 27 remaining states in the European Union confirmed that the draft agreement on the conditions for a British exit from the EU is not subject to revision, head of the European Council Donald Tusk said at a press conference.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that he said that the leaders briefly discussed Brexit and agreed on a unified approach of 27 EU countries. “We want to avoid disorderly Brexit and want to create future relations with the UK that would be as close as possible,” said Tusk, adding that the EU is ready for talks with the UK only on the political declaration on the structure of future relations.