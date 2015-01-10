Turkmenistan cencors outrage via Internet

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prepared by the parliament of Turkmenistan the bill "On development of the Internet and Internet services in Turkmenistan" came into force. Report informs referring to foreign media.

Henceforth the legal responsibilities of information to be transmitted over the Internet across the country will be determined.

In accordance with the new legislation, children's access to the websites will be cencored.

At the same time encouraging people to go against the government, as well as the propaganda war, racism and other expressions, as well as outrage via Internet are prohibited by law to take place on the Internet.