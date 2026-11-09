Türkiye will complete the phased withdrawal of its troops from the Zilkan military base in Iraq's Bashiqa district, which began in November, by the end of 2026, Iraqi Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief's spokesman Sabah al-Numan said.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, cited by Report, following the withdrawal of Turkish troops, the facility will be handed over to Iraqi security forces by the end of this year or early 2027.

Al-Numan said that the joint Iraqi-Turkish security committee had already begun working on arrangements for the handover of the camp and strengthening security in Sinjar. The agreements provide for the gradual withdrawal of Turkish troops, stronger Iraqi state control over Sinjar, expanded security cooperation and the development of economic ties.

The Iraqi military spokesman stressed that progress in ensuring security in Sinjar had made it possible to move towards the practical implementation of the agreements with Ankara. In particular, the Iraqi Army has assumed responsibility for security in the area, while armed groups have begun integrating into state security structures.

The Turkish Zilkan base was established in 2015 under an agreement between Ankara and the Kurdistan Regional Government to train local forces to fight the terrorist group ISIS. In September 2026, Türkiye announced its intention to withdraw its military contingent from Iraq.