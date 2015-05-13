 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Premier: We must not forget about suffering of Crimea people

    Ukraine must be supported so that it can ensure the safety of its people

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Ukraine must be supported so that it can ensure the safety of its people. Stretching out a helping hand, we should not forget about the suffering, especially the Crimean people."

    Report informs citing Russian TASS, the Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu said making a welcome speech at the opening of the summit of foreign ministers of NATO in the Turkey's Belek (Antalya Province).

    He also called joining of Crimea to Russia "illegal and totally unacceptable."

    "It's very important for us to keep contacts with Crimean Tatars, and to prevent their isolation", said Turkish Prime Minister.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi