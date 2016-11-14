Turkish jets hit 15 Daesh targets in Syria's al Bab

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish jets hit 15 Daesh terrorist targets in Syria's al Bab region as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said on Monday.

Report informs referring to the TASS. the military jets conducted airstrikes on Sunday, destroying two Daesh control centers, an ammunition depot, two headquarter buildings and 10 defense positions.

Operation Euphrates Shield, which began on August 24 backed by the Turkish Armed Forces, is aimed to bolster border security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the threat posed by terror organizations, especially Daesh.