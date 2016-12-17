 Top
    Turkish interior ministry: 7 suspects detained in connection to Kayseri attack

    Police are looking for five other suspects

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has announced that seven people have been detained while police are looking for five other suspects in relation to a car-bomb attack in Kayseri, in central Turkey, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    Earlier Turkish Army’s General Staff informed on the terrorist attack against military servicemen in Kayseri. An explosive-laden car blasted near a military bus, which was carrying soldiers. At least 13 soldiers were reportedly killed, while 55 were injured.

    Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said the incident in Kayseri was a “terrorist attack” carried out by a suicide bomber. Deputy prime minister Veysel Kaynak told the car bomb attack resembles the Istanbul attack launched last week in terms of its style. 

