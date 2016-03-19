​Turkish authorities: PKK may be responsible for Istanbul blast

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) could be behind Saturday's explosion in the center of Istanbul, which killed 5 people and injured about 36.
Report informs citing the Russian media, the representative of the Turkish authorities said on Saturday.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that an explosion in Istanbul has been committed by PKK or its supporters", Reuters informs citing a senior representative of the Turkish authorities.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
