Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ A leader of the Turkish Cypriots, Mustafa Akinci held a meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiadis.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the parties discussed issues relating to the Cyprus problem at the meeting which lasted more than five hours in the office of the UN mission on the island. The next meeting between the parties is expected to take place on July 27.