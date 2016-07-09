Turkey to grant citizenship to 300 000 Syrians

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, 3 000 000 Syrians live in Turkey, 2 million of them are women and children.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, they will be granted citizenship gradually.

In initial stage, 30-40 thousand people will be given citizenship depending on their profession. Turkey intends to grant citizenship totally to 300 000 Syrians. The main attention will be paid for physicians and engineers.

However, a number of criteria for the granting of citizenship is provided. Thus, Syrians, who receive Turkish citizenship, will not be entitled to vote for a year. Also, according to the legislation, foreigners are required to stay in Turkey for 5-year term to obtain citizenship. Opportunities will be created for Syrian businessmen, who cannot make investments. Moreover, works will be carried out to eliminate negative thoughts that may arise among the public in regard with granting citizenship to Syrians.