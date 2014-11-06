Turkey to address UN Security Council due to riots in Jerusalem

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will address to members of the UN Security Council due to the fact of the aggravation of the situation on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in a telephone conversation with President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas.

In late October, after the assassination attempt on the famous Israeli rabbi, Israeli authorities temporarily closed access to one of the major Islamic shrines - the complex of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Despite the fact that later the ban was lifted, the situation worsens. On the previous day riots on the Temple Mount have erupted, intervention of police was needed.