Turkey sends 7 requests to US for extradition of Fethullah Gülen

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara has sent 7 requests to the United States with a request for extradition of FETÖ terrorist organization leader, Fethullah Gülen.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül said.

According to him, seven requests for his extradition and a separate inquiry on temporary arrest were sent to the United States since November 3, 2017.

He added that criminal proceedings against Gülen continue in Turkey.