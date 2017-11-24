Turkey sends 7 requests to US for extradition of Fethullah Gülen

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara has sent 7 requests to the United States with a request for extradition of FETÖ terrorist organization leader, Fethullah Gülen.
Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül said.
According to him, seven requests for his extradition and a separate inquiry on temporary arrest were sent to the United States since November 3, 2017.
He added that criminal proceedings against Gülen continue in Turkey.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook