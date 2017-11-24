 Top
    Turkey sends 7 requests to US for extradition of Fethullah Gülen

    Criminal proceedings against Gülen continue in Turkey

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara has sent 7 requests to the United States with a request for extradition of FETÖ terrorist organization leader, Fethullah Gülen.

    Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül said.

    According to him, seven requests for his extradition and a separate inquiry on temporary arrest were sent to the United States since November 3, 2017.

    He added that criminal proceedings against Gülen continue in Turkey. 

