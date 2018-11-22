Turkey ready to consider US proposals for acquisition of Patriot missile systems

© Army Recognition https://report.az/storage/news/cc077aa6a07703021a09c05147b7858a/f16ea955-00cd-4e9c-9a97-c0018fd05d3d_292.jpg

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ / Turkey is ready to consider US proposals for the acquisition of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, Turkish president's spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said at the conference "Russian-Turkish relations: forming the image of the future", Report informs citing TASS.

"We will supply the First s-400 battery next year, then start their joint production. But Turkey never relies on a single proposal, we need to be evaluated from this point of view. If we reach agreements with the United States on Patriot systems, have a good offer and agree on joint production, we will accept such a proposal," he said.

Notably, earlier Turkey purchased s-400 from Russia.