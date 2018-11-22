 Top
    Turkey ready to consider US proposals for acquisition of Patriot missile systems

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ / Turkey is ready to consider US proposals for the acquisition of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems,  Turkish president's spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said at the conference "Russian-Turkish relations: forming the image of the future", Report informs citing TASS.

    "We will supply the First s-400 battery next year, then start their joint production. But Turkey  never relies on a single proposal, we need to be evaluated from this point of view. If we reach agreements with the United States on Patriot systems, have a good offer and agree on joint production, we will accept such a proposal," he said.

    Notably, earlier Turkey purchased s-400 from Russia.

