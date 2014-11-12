​Turkey leading the G20 to focus on the least developed countries

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara will raise the issue of economic inequality among the G20 members and the least developed countries of the world when it takes over the G20 term presidency in December. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in the Turkish parliament on Tuesday.

Turkey is going to take over the 2015 term of the G20 presidency on December 1.

"Turkey in the course of the year will be at the helm of the world economy. We will open the doors for dialogue against economic inequality. We will put on the agenda the issue of small and medium-sized enterprises and point out the key role of real sector in world economy", said Davutoglu.

He said Turkey would also serve as the coordinator country for 47 Least Developed Countries on behalf of the United Nations. We will be an aide and mentor for them which they can turn to for solutions whenever they need", the Prime Minister added.

The Turkish Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for Australia on Wednesday to attend the G20 summit on November 15 and 16, 2014.