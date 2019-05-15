Turkey and Russia agree to establish a working group on Idlib

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu informed about creation of a working group with the Russian Federation on the Syrian Idlib and spoke for the early start of its operation, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"I discussed the situation in Idlib with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, our President Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin two days ago. We agreed to convene a working group on Idlib. We have strengthened our work in this direction," Çavuşoglu told reporters in Ankara.

The Minister also accused Damascus of violating the ceasefire in Syrian Idlib.

"At the time when we have achieved sufficient success in Astana, this regime brings them to naught. It is necessary that the working group on Idlib begin to work as soon as possible to end all these problems," he added.