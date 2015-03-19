Tunisian FM: Number of victims of terrorist attack in Bardo museum up to 20

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims of terrorist attacks in the museum in Bardo, the capital of Tunisia up to 20 people.

Report informs citing the TASS, Minister of Foreign Affairs Taieb Baccouche said that on French news channel BFM .

One of the seriously wounded died, and so the death toll has reached 20 people.A few dozen people were injured, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia. According to T. Baccouche three militants were detained,the fourth is wanted.

Militants dressed in military uniforms arrived by car to the museum Bardo in Tunisia on March 18, where the parliament building is also located, and opened fire with automatic weapons.

After that they captured foreign tourists there.At the time of the attack there were no less than 100 visitors at the museum and next to it, most of whom were evacuated in a timely manner.