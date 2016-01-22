Tunisia declares curfew after days of violent protests

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tunisia has declared a nationwide curfew after days of protests and rioting over jobs and economic conditions.

Report informs citing the foreign media, this was announced by the interior ministry.

Protests over unemployment in the country, which started in the western Kasserine province, intensified and spread to other parts of the country on Thursday.

Solidarity rallies were held in cities including Tunis, Sidi Bouzid and Gafsa, with several reports of suicide attempts as frustration over the lack of jobs boiled over.

A policeman was reportedly killed when demonstrators overturned his car in the town of Feriana.