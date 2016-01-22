 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tunisia declares curfew after days of violent protests

    Protests over unemployment rates and the economy had intensified and spread to several cities including the capital

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tunisia has declared a nationwide curfew after days of protests and rioting over jobs and economic conditions. 

    Report informs citing the foreign media, this was announced by the interior ministry.

    Protests over unemployment in the country, which started in the western Kasserine province, intensified and spread to other parts of the country on Thursday.

    Solidarity rallies were held in cities including Tunis, Sidi Bouzid and Gafsa, with several reports of suicide attempts as frustration over the lack of jobs boiled over.

    A policeman was reportedly killed when demonstrators overturned his car in the town of Feriana.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi