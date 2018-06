Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday that an agreement could be reached "tonight" with eurozone leaders for a new bailout.

"We can make an honest compromise, one that will keep Europe united and not divided," Tsipras told the press, after arriving at the summit.

Report informs referring to the foreign media,the Greek prime minister said an agreement could be reached, "if all parties want it."