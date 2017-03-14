Donald Trump will donate annual salary

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will donate his presidential salary at the end of the year.

Report informs citing the BBC, White House press secretary Sean Spicer says.

Trump had said during the campaign that he planned to donate his $400,000 annual salary to charity. S. Spicer said president wants the media's help deciding where the money will go.

During his election campaign, Trump said that he did not plan to receive a salary - except for a minimum of $ 1 set by law.

Earlier, Trump was criticized for the fact that he practically did not donate anything to charity during his long career in business.

In Forbes magazine's ranking in 2016, Donald Trump's net worth estimated at $ 3.7 billion.