Trump: We have lost trade war with China

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the US.”

Report informs, the US President Donald Trump has posted on his Twitter page.

“Now we have a trade deficit of $ 500 billion a year. We cannot let this continue!”, he emphasized.

According to the information distributed by the US trade representation, the United States plan to apply 25 percent customs duty on about 1,300 products imported from China.

China will also apply additional customs tariff to 106 titles of goods imported from the US.