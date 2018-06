© Foto: "AFP"

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ// Our steel and aluminum industries are dead.

Report informs, the US President Donal Trump posted on his Twitter account.

"We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the US for many years. Our Steel and Aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change! Make America Great Again!", he twitted.