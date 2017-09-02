Trump travels to Houston and Louisiana affected by devastating hurricane "Harvey"

© NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump travels to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday to meet victims of catastrophic storm Harvey, one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history that is presenting a test of his administration. Report informs citing the American media.

On August 29, D. Trump and his wife Melania Trump already visited the disaster zone in Texas.

In addition, the US president announced that he would send $ 1 mln from personal funds to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

According to CNN, the number of victims of hurricane Harvey in the US reached 47 people. More than 1 million people were forced to leave their homes.