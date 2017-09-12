Donald Trump to visit China in November

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump will pay an official visit to China in November.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.Ru, the White House declined to comment on this news.

Chinese President Xi Jinping invited the US President to China during his April visit to the U.S.

The Bloomberg agency stresses that after meeting with the Chinese leader, Trump spoke very warmly about him, but subsequently again returned to criticism of the trade policy of Beijing.