Trump to chair debate on Iran within US presidency in UN Security Council

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ / The United States intends to hold open meetings on corruption, peacekeeping, Syria, Iran and the fight against drugs in September as part of the chairmanship in the UN Security Council. Report informs citing the UN press service that US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley made the due statement speaking to reporters.

Nikki Haley promised reporters that September would be interesting and eventful, and much would happen for the first time in the Security Council.

Syria will be twice in the Council's program - on 6 and 20 September. The first of the scheduled meetings will be devoted to chemical weapons. The second will be attended by the special envoy of the UN head for Syria, Staffan de Mistura. The US Ambassador added that members of the Council may further discuss the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib on September 7.

Meetings are expected on the fight against drugs and Iran within the framework of the traditional general political debate, which is scheduled for 18-25 September. Both meetings would be chaired by President of the United States Donald Trump.