Trump threatens to cancel G20 Putin talks over Ukraine-Russia maritime row

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump says he may cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a maritime clash between Russia and Ukraine, Report informs citing the Washington Post.
Mr Trump said he was waiting for a "full report" on the incident.
He told the Washington Post that the report coming from his national security team would be "very determinative".
"Maybe I won't have the meeting [with Mr Putin]. Maybe I won't even have the meeting. I don't like that aggression. I don't want that aggression at all," he said
Three Ukrainian navies were detained in the area of the Kerch strait after illegally crossing of the Russian border on November 25.
